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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,319,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,319,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Due to massive Russian drone attacks, Ukrainian soldiers walk several dozen kilometers on foot to their positions on April 17, 2026 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Alex Nikitenko / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,319,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on April 20.

The number includes 1,050 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,884 tanks, 24,422 armored combat vehicles, 90,571 vehicles and fuel tanks, 40,396 artillery systems, 1,748 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,350 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 350 helicopters, 248,558 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff does not reveal its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose figures, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to many more classified as missing in action (MIA).

The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
UkraineRussiaRussian lossesGeneral StaffRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
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