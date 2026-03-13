General Staff: Russia has lost 1,277,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,277,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 13.

The number includes 860 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,773 tanks, 24,202 armored combat vehicles, 83,223 vehicles and fuel tanks, 38,369 artillery systems, 1,685 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,331 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 349 helicopters, 175,139 drones, 31 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.



Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).