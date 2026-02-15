General Staff: Russia has lost 1,253,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,253,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Feb. 15, 2026.

The number includes 1,250 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,672 tanks, 24,037 armored combat vehicles, 78,485 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,293 artillery systems, 1,648 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,300 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 134,858 operational-tactical drones, 4,286 cruise missiles, 29 ships and boats, 4,071 units of special equipment, and two submarines.