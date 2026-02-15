KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,253,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Tania Myronyshena
Ukrainian servicemen who spent 137 days on frontline infantry positions return to a relatively safer area after rotating out from their combat posts near the road between Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region on February 11, 2026. (Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,253,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Feb. 15, 2026.

The number includes 1,250 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,672 tanks, 24,037 armored combat vehicles, 78,485 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,293 artillery systems, 1,648 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,300 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 134,858 operational-tactical drones, 4,286 cruise missiles, 29 ships and boats,  4,071 units of special equipment, and two submarines.

Territorial concessions by Ukraine won’t bring peace, Zelensky says in Munich
“It would be an illusion to believe that this war can now be reliably ended by dividing Ukraine – just as it was an illusion to believe that sacrificing Czechoslovakia would save Europe from a greater war,” Zelensky said at the Munich Security Conference.
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

