General Staff: Russia fails another counterattack at Urozhaine, Ukraine advances in south

Russian forces launched further unsuccessful counterattacks against the recently liberated Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 18, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, solidifying taken positions and carrying out counter-battery fire, the report said.

Over the course of the day, Russian forces launched one missile strike, 31 airstrikes, and 45 attacks by multiple-launch rocket systems against Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, leaving dead and wounded among the civilian population, according to the General Staff.

Some 30 combat engagements took place on Aug. 18, the report added.

Ukraine's counteroffensive is ongoing in three main directions, with the village of Urozhaine in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast confirmed as the latest settlement to be liberated on Aug. 16. Russian forces attempted unsuccessfully to retake lost ground in the Urozhaine area already on Aug. 17.