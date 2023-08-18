Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia fails another counterattack at Urozhaine, Ukraine advances in south

by Martin Fornusek August 18, 2023 9:28 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire an SPG recoilless gun during military training in Donetsk oblast on Aug. 17. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched further unsuccessful counterattacks against the recently liberated Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 18, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, solidifying taken positions and carrying out counter-battery fire, the report said.

Over the course of the day, Russian forces launched one missile strike, 31 airstrikes, and 45 attacks by multiple-launch rocket systems against Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, leaving dead and wounded among the civilian population, according to the General Staff.

Some 30 combat engagements took place on Aug. 18, the report added.

Ukraine's counteroffensive is ongoing in three main directions, with the village of Urozhaine in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast confirmed as the latest settlement to be liberated on Aug. 16. Russian forces attempted unsuccessfully to retake lost ground in the Urozhaine area already on Aug. 17.

‘Just hold on’: Front-line medics race against time to save wounded soldiers
Editor’s note: Military medics interviewed for this story are only identified by first name due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST – With its sirens blaring through the narrow and bumpy road, an ambulance speeds off to the closest front-line makeshift hospital in northeastern Ukraine. “How many m…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.