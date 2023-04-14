Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: 'Fiercest fighting' continues near Bakhmut, Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 8:56 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The "fiercest fighting" in Russia's war against Ukraine continues to be focused around Bakhmut and Mariinka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast where Russia, despite "major losses" is concentrating its offensive operations, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on April 14.

According to the update, Ukraine's military managed to repel 49 attacks by Russian forces near Bakhmut and Mariinka over the past day.  

Russia also carried out 19 air strikes and launched 39 attacks from multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), causing casualties among the civilian population.

On April 13, Russian forces shelled a park in Kherson, killing a 62-year-old man, and launched guided aerial bombs at a school in village of Zmiivka near Beryslav, wounding a 55-year-old school guard.

Ukraine's military also reported that the Air Force conducted three air strikes on areas where Russian troops and equipment were concentrated. The military also hit three Russian command posts, an ammunition depot, and other various Russian military equipment. The General Staff did not specify where the strikes occurred.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
