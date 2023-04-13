Russian troops strike Kherson Oblast, killing 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a park in the southern city of Kherson on April 13, killing a man, according to the regional administration.

The Russian military also reportedly launched guided aerial bombs at the village of Zmiivka near Beryslav, targeting a local school.

A 62-year-old man was killed on the spot, while a 55-year-old school guard was wounded in the attack, the regional authorities said.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank, such as Beryslav, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on April 2 that Russian forces had switched to airborne attacks in Ukraine's southern regions as Ukrainian troops have successfully targeted Russian ground positions in the Russian-held eastern bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.