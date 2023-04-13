Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian troops strike Kherson Oblast, killing 2 civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 4:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a park in the southern city of Kherson on April 13, killing a man, according to the regional administration.

The Russian military also reportedly launched guided aerial bombs at the village of Zmiivka near Beryslav, targeting a local school.

A 62-year-old man was killed on the spot, while a 55-year-old school guard was wounded in the attack, the regional authorities said.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank, such as Beryslav, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on April 2 that Russian forces had switched to airborne attacks in Ukraine's southern regions as Ukrainian troops have successfully targeted Russian ground positions in the Russian-held eastern bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
