Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Russia, Saratov Oblast, Russian gas, Fire
Edit post

Gas pipeline on fire in Russia's Saratov Oblast

by Martin Fornusek June 15, 2024 5:57 PM 1 min read
A gas pipeline on fire in Russia's Saratov Oblast on June 15, 2024. (Ostorozhno Novosti/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A gas pipeline near the Russian city of Saratov is on fire, local officials said on June 15.

"According to the preliminary information, the cause was an unusual heat, which led to depressurization and combustion," Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin claimed on his Telegram channel.

The pipeline has been shut off. Emergency services are working on the site and no casualties were reported.

Busargin said the incident took place near the village of Storozhevka on the outskirts of the city of Saratov, around 470 kilometers (290 miles) east of the Ukrainian border.

0:00
/
A gas pipeline on fire in Russia's Saratov Oblast on June 15, 2024. (Ostorozhno Novosti/Telegram)

Local residents reported several explosions, and a powerful fire could be seen in the area.

A similar incident took place at a gas pipeline near the Russian village of Kuyeda in Perm Krai in February. In April, Ukraine's military intelligence shared footage of a burning oil pipeline in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

Ukrainian intelligence services have been linked to a number of sabotage operations and attacks on Russian territory, targeting transport, military, or energy infrastructure.

Partisans: Russian communication station destroyed in sabotage attack in Moscow Oblast
A Russian satellite communication station was destroyed in a sabotage attack in Moscow Oblast by pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisans, the group reported on June 12.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.