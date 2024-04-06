Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine's military intelligence, Russia, Rostov Oblast, Oil, Sabotage
Military intelligence: Oil pipeline blown up in Russia's Rostov Oblast

by Martin Fornusek April 6, 2024 12:53 PM 2 min read
Purported footage of an explosion at an oil pipeline near Azov, Rostov Oblast, Russia, on April 6, 2024. (HUR/Telegram)
An oil pipeline near the Russian city of Azov, Rostov Oblast, that was funneling oil products to tankers in the Azov Sea Port was blown up overnight on April 6, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said.

The agency published a video supposedly capturing the explosion but did not clarify who was behind it or who recorded the footage.

Azov lies not far from the Azov Sea, around 20 kilometers west of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, and roughly 170 kilometers from the front line in Ukraine.

Ukraine's intelligence referred to the pipeline as a military target.

Purported footage of an explosion at an oil pipeline near Azov, Rostov Oblast, Russia, on April 6, 2024. (HUR/Telegram)

"As a result of the explosion at the pipeline that used to funnel oil products to the local oil depot for tankers in the Azov Sea port... the loading of tankers with oil products has been suspended indefinitely," the agency said on Telegram.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

"The pipeline was used by the aggressor for military purposes and to support the genocidal war against Ukraine," the agency noted.

Rostov Oblast came under a massive drone attack on April 5, according to Russian officials. The Kyiv Independent's law enforcement sources said that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out an attack against the Morozovsk airbase, destroying six warplanes and damaging eight.

Sources: SBU attack against Russia’s Morozovsk airbase destroys 6 planes
The overnight attack against the Russian Morozovsk airbase on April 5 was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) together with Ukraine’s military, a source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent.
