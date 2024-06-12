Partisans: Russian communication station destroyed in sabotage attack in Moscow Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian satellite communication station was destroyed in a sabotage attack in Moscow Oblast by pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisans, the group reported on June 12.

In a video posted by Atesh partisans on Telegram, an Atesh "agent" is seen pouring a flammable liquid on an R-441 Liven communications satellite. The communications station is seen subsequently catching fire.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Klin district of Moscow Oblast - approximately 85 kilometers (over 50 miles) northwest of the Russian capital.

According to Atesh, the communications station is part of the 584th Guards Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment and serves as part of the region's air defense systems.

Atesh claimed in their social media post that "air defense systems of the entire Moscow region has been weakened" as a result of their attack.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims and cannot determine when the incident took place.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the purported attack.