G7 ministers affirm support for Ukraine amid US tensions with allies

Despite tensions between the Trump administration and several U.S. allies over trade policies and other disputes, G7 foreign ministers meeting in Canada reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine.

The diplomats from Canada, the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the European Union presented a united stance on supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty, though their final statement was notably less forceful than in previous years.

The group’s communiqué, released on March 14, affirmed Ukraine’s "territorial integrity and right to exist," while condemning Russian "acts of aggression." However, its language was softer than the G7 leaders’ statement from November 2024, which had pledged "unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes" and labeled Russia "the sole obstacle" to peace.

The shift in tone reflects the diplomatic challenges posed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy, which has at times questioned U.S. support for Kyiv.

During the meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio faced pressure from allies to clarify Washington’s position on Ukraine. While he avoided direct confrontation, Rubio emphasized that the U.S. and its partners would "not let things that we don’t agree on stop us from agreeing on other things."

Meanwhile, European ministers made symbolic gestures of solidarity with Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and EU diplomat Kaja Kallas posted a photo of themselves dressed in Canada’s national colors alongside a message to Joly: "We’ve got your back."