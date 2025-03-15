The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Ceasefire, Donald Trump, G7, Marco Rubio
G7 ministers affirm support for Ukraine amid US tensions with allies

by Olena Goncharova March 15, 2025 3:05 AM 2 min read
The lettering "G7 - 2025" divided by a maple leaf, a symbol for Canada, can be seen during the second day of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Topics at the meeting from March 12 to 14 include the war in Ukraine and the Middle East conflict. (Sebastian Christoph Gollnow / picture alliance via Getty) Images)
Despite tensions between the Trump administration and several U.S. allies over trade policies and other disputes, G7 foreign ministers meeting in Canada reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine.

The diplomats from Canada, the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the European Union presented a united stance on supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty, though their final statement was notably less forceful than in previous years.

The group’s communiqué, released on March 14, affirmed Ukraine’s "territorial integrity and right to exist," while condemning Russian "acts of aggression." However, its language was softer than the G7 leaders’ statement from November 2024, which had pledged "unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes" and labeled Russia "the sole obstacle" to peace.

‘I can’t sit and watch it’ – US volunteers join Ukrainian army after Trump’s sharp policy turn
Editor’s note: Soldiers interviewed for this article are identified only by their first name, callsign, or nickname due to security reasons. William, a 25-year-old U.S. Army veteran, has come to Ukraine to join the Ukrainian military in its fight against Russian aggression just days after his contr…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

The shift in tone reflects the diplomatic challenges posed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy, which has at times questioned U.S. support for Kyiv.

During the meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio faced pressure from allies to clarify Washington’s position on Ukraine. While he avoided direct confrontation, Rubio emphasized that the U.S. and its partners would "not let things that we don’t agree on stop us from agreeing on other things."

Meanwhile, European ministers made symbolic gestures of solidarity with Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and EU diplomat Kaja Kallas posted a photo of themselves dressed in Canada’s national colors alongside a message to Joly: "We’ve got your back."

‘Conditions for Ukraine’s surrender’ — Why Putin’s demands for ceasefire make no sense
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conditions for a ceasefire are unrealistic and tantamount to demanding that Ukraine disarm itself and surrender, analysts say. Putin said on March 13 that Russia was ready to agree to the U.S.-backed 30-day-long ceasefire in Ukraine but then followed by listing a…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Olena Goncharova

Ukraine troops in Kursk Oblast must surrender, Putin claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 14 that Ukrainian soldiers must surrender in Kursk Oblast after U.S. President Donald Trump's request to "spare" the troops he claimed are surrounded. Ukraine denied claims that the country's troops are surrounded at any part of the front.
