Zelensky arrives in Japan for G7 summit

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 summit, Reuters reports.

“Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today,” Zelensky tweeted upon arriving.

The president made a surprise decision to join the summit following a busy week of diplomatic visits, including London, Paris, Berlin, and most recently, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia where the Arab League summit takes place.

The G7 nations, including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada are among the leading backers of Ukraine against the Russian aggression.

The war is already high on top of the summit’s agenda. Partners have agreed to tighten sanctions against Moscow, expand financial aid to Ukraine, and cooperate to provide Kyiv with the much-desired F-16 jet fighters.