Zelensky arrives in Japan for G7 summit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2023 10:47 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 summit, Reuters reports.

“Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today,” Zelensky tweeted upon arriving.

The president made a surprise decision to join the summit following a busy week of diplomatic visits, including London, Paris, Berlin, and most recently, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia where the Arab League summit takes place.

The G7 nations, including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada are among the leading backers of Ukraine against the Russian aggression.

The war is already high on top of the summit’s agenda. Partners have agreed to tighten sanctions against Moscow, expand financial aid to Ukraine, and cooperate to provide Kyiv with the much-desired F-16 jet fighters.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
