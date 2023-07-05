Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

FT: Xi warned Putin against nuclear attack in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek July 5, 2023 12:29 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photograph during their meeting in Beijing, on Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) reported on July 5, citing Western and Chinese officials.

The Chinese leader reportedly delivered his message during his March visit to Moscow.

Since then, Chinese officials have privately taken credit for dissuading Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the outlet added.

Russian officials and media have used both veiled and open threats of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine and its Western partners.

Beijing has repeatedly stepped out against such a move. During a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden last year's November, Xi agreed with his American counterpart that "a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won" and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence services warned that Russia plans to sabotage the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksii Danilov said that any terrorist attack against the nuclear plant would be treated as a use of nuclear weapons.

Ukraine war latest: Russia prepares to damage Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Zelensky warns
Key developments on July 4: * Ukraine prepares for potential Russian attack on nuclear plant * Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reportedly loses connection to its main line * Russian missile strike injures 43, including infants, in Pervomaiskyi * Ukrainian forces advance up to 2 km in several directi…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.