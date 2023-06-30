Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: Terrorism at nuclear plant will be considered nuclear attack

by Martin Fornusek July 1, 2023 12:51 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuer attends an exercise in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 17, 2022, in case of a possible nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant located in neighboring Enerhodar. (Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A terrorist attack against a nuclear plant would be considered equivalent to using nuclear weapons against civilians, National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksii Danilov told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on June 30.

The official said that Ukraine will be carefully watching the world's reaction if a terror attack at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant comes to pass.

Danilov noted that after the Kakhovka dam destruction, which unleashed a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine's south, the world's reaction did not correspond to the country's suffering.

He added that some Western partners are appealing to Moscow not to make this step as it will have "catastrophic" consequences for Russia.

In Danilov's words, Kyiv is doing everything possible to prevent this terrorist attack, but the power station is now in the hands of "unpredictable" terrorists.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 20, citing intelligence reports, that Moscow is considering a terrorist attack at the plant by deliberately leaking radiation. According to Interior Minister, special coordination centers have already been deployed across Ukraine to prepare for the eventuality.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told New Statesman on June 23 that Russia had completed preparations for the terror attack at the nuclear plant.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

