A terrorist attack against a nuclear plant would be considered equivalent to using nuclear weapons against civilians, National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksii Danilov told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on June 30.

The official said that Ukraine will be carefully watching the world's reaction if a terror attack at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant comes to pass.

Danilov noted that after the Kakhovka dam destruction, which unleashed a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine's south, the world's reaction did not correspond to the country's suffering.

He added that some Western partners are appealing to Moscow not to make this step as it will have "catastrophic" consequences for Russia.

In Danilov's words, Kyiv is doing everything possible to prevent this terrorist attack, but the power station is now in the hands of "unpredictable" terrorists.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 20, citing intelligence reports, that Moscow is considering a terrorist attack at the plant by deliberately leaking radiation. According to Interior Minister, special coordination centers have already been deployed across Ukraine to prepare for the eventuality.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told New Statesman on June 23 that Russia had completed preparations for the terror attack at the nuclear plant.