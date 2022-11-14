Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Biden, Xi say nuclear war should never be fought

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 14, 2022 5:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and its threats to use nuclear weapons before the G20 summit in Bali, the White House reported on Nov. 14.

Both presidents agreed that “a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” according to the readout of the meeting.

The G20 largest economies summit will take place on Nov. 15-16 in Indonesia. Both President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were initially invited to participate.

Putin, however, will not attend the summit. The Kremlin sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov instead.

Zelensky plans to join the summit online, according to the president’s spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov.

Earlier on Nov. 3, Zelensky said he wouldn’t participate in the event if Putin attends.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
