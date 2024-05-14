Skip to content
FT: Moldova, EU to sign security pact

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2024 10:59 AM 2 min read
The flag of the Republic of Moldova (l) hangs next to the flag of the European Union on Oct. 22, 2023 in Chisinau, Moldova. (Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Moldova and the EU intend to sign a security agreement in the next week, increasing cooperation in the spheres of defense, cyber threats, and foreign interference to "unprecedented levels," the Financial Times (FT) reported on May 14.  

Relations between Chisinau and Moscow have soured since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with fears that Russia's aggression may spill over via Transnistria, a Moldovan territory where Russian troops have been stationed since the early 1990s.

Chisinau has also moved closer to Europe amid repeated warnings that the Kremlin is attempting to carry out a destabilization campaign.

Moldova and France signed a bilateral defense deal in March, days after Moldova's intelligence agency warned that Russia will seek to destabilize the country as it prepares for a presidential election and a referendum on EU membership.

According to the EU proposal seen by the FT, " Moldova would increase its intelligence sharing, carry out joint military exercises and be included in the bloc's joint weapons procurement."

While Moldova's constitution rules out NATO membership due to a neutrality clause, the pact would "constitute the deepest formal step to link its national defence to Western partners," the FT said.

Moldova would also be integrated into initiatives related to the European defense industry and EU defense missions, according to the proposal.

Current President Maia Sandu will run for re-election in October. Sandu has put the country on a decisively pro-EU course, helping to secure Chisinau's membership candidacy and accession talks.

Explainer: What’s behind ongoing protests in Georgia?
The protests, which grew out of opposition to the controversial foreign agents law, have begun to morph into a larger sign of discontent against the government and the direction it is taking the country.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
