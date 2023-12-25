Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Moldovan President Sandu announces she will run for second term

by Nate Ostiller December 25, 2023 1:59 PM 2 min read
Moldovan President Maia Sandu casts her ballot in local elections in the capital, Chisinau, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Elena Covalenco / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced on Dec. 24 that she is planning to run for another term in office, according to an official statement by the president's office.

Sandu, a pro-European politician elected president in 2020, has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sought to remove Moldova from Russia's sphere of influence. The European Council officially approved Moldova and Ukraine to begin talks on their accession to the EU on Dec. 14.

In the statement declaring her intent to run for reelection, Sandu also said that she has asked the Moldovan parliament to organize a referendum on the country's accession to the EU next fall.

"During the three years of our mandate, we managed to maintain peace at home, strengthen the independence of the country, we have a government together with the people, and we began negotiations on Moldova’s accession to the European Union," said Sandu.

"We still have many important steps to take, and I am ready to continue if you have the confidence to receive a new mandate in 2024."

As Moldova has shifted toward the Europian Union under Sandu's leadership, Russia has continued to put pressure on the country.

Sandu said that Russia, with the direct support of the late Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenary group, tried to foment a coup against the Moldovan government in February 2023.

Russia has also funneled a significant amount of money into the country in an attempt to influence elections, she said.

In addition, Russia has wielded a variety of tools against Moldova, including weaponizing energy supplies, cyber attacks, and directly threatening the country with unrest from the Russian-controlled region of Moldova, Transnistria.

Moldova has sought to combat Russian influence and pressure against the country, banning Russian-affiliated political parties like the U.S.-sanctioned Shor party, outlawing the rebroadcast of Russian state-run television news, and blocking access to Russian media sites.

Investigation: Leaked document exposes Kremlin’s 10-year plan to undermine Moldova
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between the Kyiv Independent and media partners, including Delfi Meedia (Estonia), Expressen (Sweden), Dossier Center (U.K.), Rise Moldova, Frontstory, VSquare (Poland), Süddeutsche Zeitung, Westdeutscher Rundfunk, Rundfunk WDR, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (Ge…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.