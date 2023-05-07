Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
FSB claims it prevented Ukrainian drone strike on military airfield

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2023 3:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 7 that its operatives had prevented Ukrainian drones from striking the Severny military airfield in Russia's Ivanovo Oblast.

The FSB claimed that Ukrainian intelligence services were planning to target its A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft.

According to the FSB, it uncovered a sabotage cell that was supposed to deliver the explosives from Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast.

There have been an increasing number of reports about attacks on railways and oil refineries within Russian territory in recent weeks.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's report on May 5, these sabotage acts have "almost certainly caused short-term localized disruption" to the Russian military.

So far, nobody has stepped forward to claim responsibility for these attacks.

Russia has also published a video of two drones being shot down over the Kremlin, accusing Ukraine of trying to kill Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin: Wagner will leave Bakhmut on May 10 due to lack of ammunition
The Wagner mercenary group will leave Bakhmut on May 10 due to lack of ammunition, founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published online by his press service on May 5.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
