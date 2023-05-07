FSB claims it prevented Ukrainian drone strike on military airfield

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 7 that its operatives had prevented Ukrainian drones from striking the Severny military airfield in Russia's Ivanovo Oblast.

The FSB claimed that Ukrainian intelligence services were planning to target its A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft.

According to the FSB, it uncovered a sabotage cell that was supposed to deliver the explosives from Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast.

There have been an increasing number of reports about attacks on railways and oil refineries within Russian territory in recent weeks.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's report on May 5, these sabotage acts have "almost certainly caused short-term localized disruption" to the Russian military.

So far, nobody has stepped forward to claim responsibility for these attacks.

Russia has also published a video of two drones being shot down over the Kremlin, accusing Ukraine of trying to kill Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.