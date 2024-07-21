Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, ammunition, Drones
Front-line troops lack ammunition, drones, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert July 21, 2024 10:59 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video message on July 21, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
Ukrainian troops on the front line lack key supplies, particularly ammunition and drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 21.

Ammunition shortages have long been an ongoing issue in Ukraine, particularly in the first half of 2024. Over the winter months, Ukraine's Armed Forces suffered a critical shortage of artillery shells, in large part due to delays in U.S. military aid.

"What exactly is lacking ... Distribution of ammunition and a sufficient number of drones, above all," Zelensky said.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi visited front-line brigades and reported on the lack of military provisions, Zelensky said.

The report comes days after the Defense Ministry announced on July 16 that it would return "a significant amount" of ammunition previously designated as expired to the front lines.

"It is very important to ensure that in all key directions, we have the means to inflict maximum losses on the enemy," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also commented on the recent arrival of a German Patriot air defense system.

"I would like to thank Germany and the United States for this step. We will be able to do more in the skies," he said.

Germany's Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, said on July 5 that the Patriot system had arrived in Kyiv. Berlin pledged in April to donate a third Patriot to Ukraine, after Russia intensified its aerial attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
