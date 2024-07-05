Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Patriot, Air defense, Western aid
Edit post

Germany's third Patriot air defense system arrived in Ukraine, ambassador says

by Martin Fornusek July 5, 2024 12:46 PM 1 min read
Two Patriot launchers deployed at the German Air and Missile Defense Task Force (PATRIOT) contingent are facing east. (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The third Patriot air defense system pledged by Germany is already in Ukraine, the German ambassador in Kyiv, Martin Jaeger, said on July 5.

"During recent months, the Ukrainian crew has successfully completed their training in Germany," Jaeger said on X.

Berlin pledged the third battery back in April in response to Kyiv's calls for additional air defenses. Ukraine has faced increasingly intense Russian aerial attacks in recent months, which dealt a heavy blow to the country's energy infrastructure.

Apart from the latest delivery, Ukraine operates at least three Patriot systems, one supplied by the U.S. and two by Germany. The Netherlands has delivered several Patriot launchers and said it will deliver a full system in cooperation with another country.

Romania also pledged to deliver one system to Ukraine, though the exact timeline for the delivery of the Romanian and Dutch Patriots remains unclear.

The U.S., which produces Patriot systems and owns their largest arsenal, said it currently has no plans to supply an additional battery but has prioritized air defense missile deliveries to Ukraine over other countries.

The advanced weapons systems have played a crucial role in protecting the Ukrainian sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.

Romania to send Patriot defense system to Ukraine
Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense members decided to donate the Patriot system to Kyiv in view of the “deteriorating security situation” in Ukraine amid Russia’s intensified attacks, the statement read.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:01 PM

Putin believes Trump is 'sincere' about ending war.

Speaking from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we take (former President Donald Trump's declared intention to end the war) completely seriously."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.