Germany's third Patriot air defense system arrived in Ukraine, ambassador says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The third Patriot air defense system pledged by Germany is already in Ukraine, the German ambassador in Kyiv, Martin Jaeger, said on July 5.

"During recent months, the Ukrainian crew has successfully completed their training in Germany," Jaeger said on X.

Berlin pledged the third battery back in April in response to Kyiv's calls for additional air defenses. Ukraine has faced increasingly intense Russian aerial attacks in recent months, which dealt a heavy blow to the country's energy infrastructure.

Apart from the latest delivery, Ukraine operates at least three Patriot systems, one supplied by the U.S. and two by Germany. The Netherlands has delivered several Patriot launchers and said it will deliver a full system in cooperation with another country.

Romania also pledged to deliver one system to Ukraine, though the exact timeline for the delivery of the Romanian and Dutch Patriots remains unclear.

The U.S., which produces Patriot systems and owns their largest arsenal, said it currently has no plans to supply an additional battery but has prioritized air defense missile deliveries to Ukraine over other countries.

The advanced weapons systems have played a crucial role in protecting the Ukrainian sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.