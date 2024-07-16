Shells previously designated as expired brought back into service Defense Ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry returned to Ukrainian soldiers "a significant amount" of ammunition that was slated to be disposed of before the start of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2014, the ministry announced on July 16.

Ammunition shortages have long been a cause for concern in Ukraine, felt especially over the first half of 2024. Over the winter months, Ukraine's Armed Forces suffered a critical shortage of artillery shells, in large part due to delays in U.S. military aid, which had a direct impact on the battlefield.

Ukrainian shells of various calibers were transferred to manufacturers as surplus, but after the test of quality they were handed back to Ukraine's army amid growing demand, the ministry said.

This ammunition is reportedly already being used on the battlefield.

“We are looking for internal reserves to provide Ukrainian soldiers with ammunition. We understand that every shot, missile, and shell is vital on the battlefield today,” said Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhar.

“We are giving a second life to everything that can be repaired and used afterward.”

The ministry also cooperates with defense industry enterprises and monitors stocks to ensure that weapons are delivered smoothly to Ukrainian soldiers, Dzhyhar added.

Ukraine will also begin domestic production of NATO-standard 155 mm shells in the second half of 2024 at the earliest, according to the Washington Post.

Czech President Petr Pavel announced on July 12 that Ukraine would receive 50,000 shells under Prague's ammunition initiative in July, with the deliveries rising to 100,000 rounds monthly since September.