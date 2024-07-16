Skip to content
Shells previously designated as expired brought back into service Defense Ministry says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 16, 2024 9:12 PM 2 min read
122mm shells at the positions of a Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer in Kharkiv Oblast, on May 19, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
Ukraine's Defense Ministry returned to Ukrainian soldiers "a significant amount" of ammunition that was slated to be disposed of before the start of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2014, the ministry announced on July 16.

Ammunition shortages have long been a cause for concern in Ukraine, felt especially over the first half of 2024. Over the winter months, Ukraine's Armed Forces suffered a critical shortage of artillery shells, in large part due to delays in U.S. military aid, which had a direct impact on the battlefield.

Ukrainian shells of various calibers were transferred to manufacturers as surplus, but after the test of quality they were handed back to Ukraine's army amid growing demand, the ministry said.

This ammunition is reportedly already being used on the battlefield.

“We are looking for internal reserves to provide Ukrainian soldiers with ammunition. We understand that every shot, missile, and shell is vital on the battlefield today,” said Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhar.

“We are giving a second life to everything that can be repaired and used afterward.”

The ministry also cooperates with defense industry enterprises and monitors stocks to ensure that weapons are delivered smoothly to Ukrainian soldiers, Dzhyhar added.

Ukraine will also begin domestic production of NATO-standard 155 mm shells in the second half of 2024 at the earliest, according to the Washington Post.

Czech President Petr Pavel announced on July 12 that Ukraine would receive 50,000 shells under Prague's ammunition initiative in July, with the deliveries rising to 100,000 rounds monthly since September.

Investigation finds EU shell production capacity far below official statements
The EU’s promises to deliver 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine were not met due to “wishful thinking” and the fact that existing stocks may be “at least twice as modest as stated by high-ranking EU officials,” RFE/RL Schemes investigative project reported on July 8.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:46 PM

Poroshenko pays bail for ex-intelligence officer Сhervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinskyi, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.
