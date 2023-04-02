Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Edit post

French volunteer fighting for Ukraine killed in action

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2023 1:22 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A French volunteer soldier of Ukraine’s International Legion, identified only as “T,” was killed on the battlefield, BMFTV reported, citing France’s Foreign Ministry.

"We have heard the sad news of this death. We offer our condolences to the family, with whom the relevant ministry services are in contact," the ministry said as quoted by AFP.

Le Monde has learned that two French volunteers serving in Ukraine had been killed over the past two weeks. Kevin David was killed on March 21 in Bakhmut, and “T” was killed a week ago.

Last week, France’s Foreign Ministry confirmed David’s death in the Bakhmut area where the most severe fighting is ongoing. Kevin David was a former humanitarian who left to fight alongside the Ukrainians, the BMFTV said.

The ministry hasn't provided details on where "T" was killed.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, eight French nationals have been killed in Ukraine, according to Le Monde.

Ukraine’s International Legion was created in late February 2022 for foreign fighters dedicated to defending Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Featured
