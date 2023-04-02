French volunteer fighting for Ukraine killed in action

This audio is created with AI assistance

A French volunteer soldier of Ukraine’s International Legion, identified only as “T,” was killed on the battlefield, BMFTV reported, citing France’s Foreign Ministry.

"We have heard the sad news of this death. We offer our condolences to the family, with whom the relevant ministry services are in contact," the ministry said as quoted by AFP.

Le Monde has learned that two French volunteers serving in Ukraine had been killed over the past two weeks. Kevin David was killed on March 21 in Bakhmut, and “T” was killed a week ago.

Last week, France’s Foreign Ministry confirmed David’s death in the Bakhmut area where the most severe fighting is ongoing. Kevin David was a former humanitarian who left to fight alongside the Ukrainians, the BMFTV said.

The ministry hasn't provided details on where "T" was killed.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, eight French nationals have been killed in Ukraine, according to Le Monde.

Ukraine’s International Legion was created in late February 2022 for foreign fighters dedicated to defending Ukraine.