France calls latest Russian missile attacks 'flagrant violation' of international law

The French Foreign Ministry released a statement on May 26 calling the latest Russian missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in several oblasts "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

"France condemns in the strongest terms the Russian missile and drone strikes that once again targeted Kyiv as well as Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts last night. These strikes once again deliberately targeted civilian targets, including a medical clinic in Dnipro, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," the statement read.

The French Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to providing humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine "for as long as necessary," as well as its support for Ukraine's fight to bring Russia to justice in international courts.

A medical clinic in Dnipro was one of the targets of Russia's missile strike on May 26, which led to at least 30 people getting injured, including children. Two people were also killed, according to the latest reports from local officials.



Kyiv officials reported that air defense successfully intercepted and downed all Russian targets. This latest aerial assault launched by Russia on the Ukrainian capital marks the 13th attack in May alone.