Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

France to deliver light wheeled tanks to Ukraine within 2 months

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2023 12:05 PM 2 min read
French-made AMX-10 RC combat vehicles to arrive in Ukraine within two months. (Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French Defense Ministry Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that French-made AMX-10 RC combat vehicles would be sent within two months after a phone conversation with Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Jan. 12.

The ministers also reportedly discussed the organization of rapid training for Ukrainians to operate the light thanks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for the decision to supply Ukraine with light tanks and Bastion armored fighting vehicles after a talk over the phone on Jan. 4.

It was the first time a country agreed to give Western-designed tanks to Ukraine — a supply Kyiv has been asking for months — paving the way to more tank delivery.

The British government has disclosed plans to deliver tanks to Ukraine to help its struggle against Russian aggression, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 11.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also announced the delivery of a company of modern German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Still, since the tanks are produced in Germany, the approval of the German government is required for their export.

After months of negotiations, Germany announced on Jan. 5 that it would provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Still, on Jan. 9, a German government spokesman said the country had no plans to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.

The statement came a day after Habeck told ARD that the possibility of delivering the tanks “cannot be ruled out.”

The lack of broader coordination among European partners has been consistently presented by Germany as the reason for not taking the lead in delivering Leopards.

Paris is putting pressure on Germany to agree to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine ahead of a Franco-German summit on Jan. 22, Politico reported, citing an unnamed French official.

Poland is also exerting pressure on Berlin by publicly calling for a broad coalition among Western allies to hand over Leopards to Ukraine.

The United States jointly announced it would provide Ukraine with Bradly fighting vehicles the same day.

Ukraine war latest: Russia sends conscripts in combat zones as Ukrainian military conducts counterattacks in Soledar
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence.
