Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Reconstruction, Chernihiv, Western aid, France, EU
Edit post

France invests 5 million euros in reconstruction of Chernihiv Oblast

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2024 12:59 AM 2 min read
(L-R) Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Governor of Chernihiv Oblast Viacheslav Chaus, CEO of Expertise France Jeremie Pellet on March 4, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine/Facebook) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian officials signed an agreement with France to invest over 5 million euros towards the reconstruction of Chernihiv Oblast, Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on March 4.

Work is reportedly already underway on several restoration projects, including on the roof of the Chernihiv regional academic theater, development of anti-radiation centers in local hospitals, as well as local government trainings on recovery, decentralization, innovation, mobility, and more.

"Our shared goal is to facilitate the rapid recovery and lasting transformation of the region through community recovery programs and plans," Kubrakov stated. "A successful partnership between French and Ukrainian communities is essential for the sustainable development of Chernihiv region, especially given Ukraine's gradual integration into the European Union economic space."

The Chernihiv Oblast is located on Ukraine's northern border with Russia. The region was invaded and partially occupied during Russia's initial onslaught in February 2022, but the invading forces withdrew in April 2022 after the Kremlin failed to take Kyiv.

Since then, settlements in the region come under regular Russian attacks.

Several European countries have already committed funds towards the reconstruction of different regions across Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Italy announced its plan to commit 500,000 euros to the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral in downtown Odesa.

In addition to the more than $1.4 million in cooperative funds with Ukrainian major cities, Denmark has prioritized restoring the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and the surrounding region, devoting 60% of its development aid to the region.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine slows Russian advances west of Avdiivka, military says
Key developments on March 4: * Military: Ukraine stalls Russian advances in some areas near Avdiivka * SBU names 2 Russian generals suspected of bombing residential buildings in Kyiv Oblast town * Shmyhal: 8 taxpayers per soldier needed to fund military * Military intelligence: Railway bridge b…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:03 PM

Ukraine, Spain start talks on security guarantees.

Ukraine and Spain began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, the Presidential Office reported on March 4.
8:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Support Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces, replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets, according to his decrees published on March 4.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.