Denmark announces almost $22 million in new funding for Mykolaiv's reconstruction

by Nate Ostiller January 13, 2024 3:38 PM 1 min read
A working group of Ukrainian and Danish officials concerning the reconstruction of Mykolaiv in a photo shared on Jan. 12, 2024. (Oleksandr Kubrakov/Twitter)
Denmark announced a new round of $21.9 million in funding for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Jan. 12.

Denmark has prioritized restoring the southern Ukrainian city and surrounding region, devoting 60% of its development aid to Mykolaiv. Kubrakov said that Denmark had already earmarked more than $100 million in reconstruction funding for Mykolaiv Oblast in 2023.

The new funds will be directed toward agriculture projects, repairing damaged educational infrastructure, and strengthening the electrical grid.

The Danish Foreign Ministry added that the funds will be used to clear mines, among other infrastructure-related priorities.  

Denmark "remains one of our most dedicated and consistent partners in (the) restoration process, Kubrakov said.

‘We can’t wait for peace:’ Reluctant at first, Denmark takes on rebuilding war-torn Mykolaiv Oblast
When President Volodymyr Zelensky announced to the Danish Parliament last March that Ukraine wanted the Nordic country to rebuild the war-torn southern Mykolaiv Oblast, it was the first the Danes had heard of it. Not only was the president’s plan to assign Ukrainian regions to allied countries for…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
