France delivers military aid to Moldova

by Martin Fornusek November 10, 2023 2:16 PM 2 min read
A French Air Force plane arrives in Chisinau to deliver military aid for the Moldovan Military on Nov. 10, 2023. (The Moldovan Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova received the first batch of military aid from France, including personal equipment, logistical goods, light arms, and ammunition, the Moldovan Defense Ministry said on Nov. 10.

"This is the first batch of support from the French Republic in the context of strengthening the defense capabilities of the Republic of Moldova and modernizing the National Army," the ministry said in its press release.

The infantry equipment, delivered to Chisinau by a French Air Force plane, is meant to ensure interoperability between the Moldovan military and the armies of NATO and EU countries.

France and Moldova have been recently strengthening military and security collaboration, and the two countries expect to sign a defense cooperation agreement to support Moldova's military reforms.

The project will involve primarily experience exchange in training, defense research, international missions, and other spheres.

Chisinau's pro-European leadership has been raising the alarm regarding Moscow's hybrid threats to the country, with fears further aggravated by Russia's full-scale invasion of Moldova's neighbor, Ukraine.

Moldova accused Russia of election interference, spying, and even sponsoring a coup attempt. Russian forces have also been occupying Moldovan territory of Transnistria since the 1992 war.

To counter the threat, Moldova has been seeking closer cooperation with NATO members, carrying out joint military drills and securing further defense assistance from other Western countries, like the U.S.

US delivers military aid to Moldova
The U.S. has delivered military aid to Moldova as part of the modernization process of the Moldovan military, the U.S. Embassy in Moldova announced on Aug. 1.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Martin Fornusek
