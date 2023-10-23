Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Moldova, Romania to conduct joint military exercises

by Abbey Fenbert October 24, 2023 1:39 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Soldiers from Moldova and Romania will take part in international military training exercises from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3, the Moldovan Defense Ministry announced.

The exercises are part of Moldova's 2023 Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) program and will be held at the country's National Army Military Training Base.

Moldova has participated in the JCET program since 2009.

Participating servicemenbers "will fire different types of infantry and artillery weapons, and will carry out actions that train physical endurance and command skills," the ministry said.

Romania and Moldova have both faced threats of aggression from Russia.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu reported in February 2023 that Russia had planned to stage a coup d'état in Moldova.

In addition, Russia's continued attacks against port and grain infrastructure in southern Ukraine have threatened neighboring Moldova and Romania.

Romania introduced new security measures, including anti-drone systems, after debris from Russian drones was found on Romanian territory .

Author: Abbey Fenbert
