France announces $2 billion military aid package for Ukraine

France will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion), President Emmanuel Macron announced on March 26 at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris.

"We must continue to provide immediate support to Ukraine — it is necessary in order to keep up the resistance,” Macron said after announcing the aid.

The package includes anti-tank missiles, air defense systems, Mirage fighter jet missiles, armored vehicles, ammunition, and other aid, Macron said.

The assistance will also provide for the production of equipment in Ukraine.

"Our goal is to help Ukraine firstly to hold the situation on the front line, to resist (Russian) aggression, but at the same time to bring closer the prospects for a lasting peace that we all want to see," the French president said.

The two leaders met ahead of a "coalition of the willing" summit. The Paris summit on March 27 will bring together Germany, Poland, the U.K., and other coalition members who have pledged to support Ukraine's post-war security.

Over 30 countries have expressed willingness to contribute to the coalition's peacekeeping force, Starmer's spokesperson said on March 17, confirming that the initiative has entered an "operational phase."

According to Macron, the nations are expected to discuss further military aid for Ukraine, maintaining and monitoring any ceasefire, "the future model of the Ukrainian army," and "forces that will ensure guarantees."

Ukraine agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready to take such a step if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Russia has refused from an unconditional ceasefire.