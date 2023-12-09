Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Foreign Ministry condemns IOC decision to let Russian athletes compete at Paris Olympics

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2023 6:57 PM 3 min read
A Ukrainian activist attends a rally against Russian and Belarus' participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic games in Tbilisi on March 26, 2023. (Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned on Dec. 9 the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The ministry said in a statement that it had warned the IOC and international partners about the risks of such a decision as "Belarusian and especially Russian athletes quite often represent sports organizations related to the Russian Armed Forces."

Some of them serve in the Russian military, others wear symbols of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine on their sports uniforms, reads the ministry's statement.

"The IOC plans to give the international sports arena to athletes who not only sympathize with the murders of Ukrainian women and children but are also probably directly involved in these terrible crimes."

The IOC announced on Dec. 8 that athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to participate in the 2024 Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN). The decision came months after the IOC said it would not invite Russia and Belarus to the Games.

Opinion: It’s time to ban Russian athletes from the 2024 Olympic Games
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Oct. 12 that it would suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after it incorporated the regional sports organizations from four territories illegally annexed from Ukraine. In its statement, the IOC said the ROC’s inclusion of Donetsk, Luhan…
The Kyiv IndependentMark Temnycky

Under the IOC's rules, competitors from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to display their national flags or participate as teams.

The IOC also pledged that athletes or support personnel who have openly supported the war will not be allowed, as will anyone who has served or is affiliated with either the military or security organizations of Russia or Belarus.

Ukrainian officials and athletes, who have consistently campaigned for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned altogether, reacted with public disappointment at the IOC's decision. The foreign ministers of Estonia and Lithuania also condemned the move.

"Moscow will not raise white neutral flags at the competition as the IOC presents it but will demonstrate the triumph of its ability to avoid responsibility for starting the largest armed conflict in Europe since WWII," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry wrote.

“The members of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee who made this decision are responsible for encouraging Russia and Belarus to continue armed aggression against Ukraine."

Ukraine’s sports minister: As Russia kills our athletes, it’s not the time to allow Russians back to international sports
Editor’s Note: This interview was recorded before the International Olympics Committee’s announcement on allowing some Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in Olympic qualification tournaments. Following the executive board meeting on March 28, the International Olympics Committee (IOC) rec…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiya Gordiychuk
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:16 AM

Russia bans entry for Moldovan officials, journalists.

The ban includes high-ranking members of the president's office, such as Supreme Security Councilmember Adrian Balutel, Secretary General Artur Mija, and Presidential Adviser for Foreign Affaris and Strategic Communications Olga Rosca.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.