Foreign Ministry condemns Georgian response to demonstrations as second night of protests in Tbilisi continues

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) condemned the Georgian authorities’ aggressive response against protestors in Tbilisi, according to a statement released on Nov. 29.

"Ukraine strongly condemns the use of force against a peaceful protest in Tbilisi. We urge the Georgian authorities to respect the right of Georgian citizens to peaceful protest and refrain from violence and provocations," the MFA wrote.

The MFA’s statement also expressed disappointment with Georgia's decision to suspend European Union accession talks until 2028.

For the second night in a row, Georgian authorities have aggressively dispersed peaceful protests in Tbilisi using tear gas, water cannons, and pepper spray, drawing strong international condemnation.

The protests followed Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's statement that Georgia's integration into the European Union could be postponed until 2028, prompting outrage among some in society, who are demanding changes in the country's political course.

The ruling Georgian Dream party led by Kobakhidze has faced accusations of democratic backsliding and steering the South Caucasus country closer to the Kremlin. Earlier this year, the controversial "foreign agents" law sparked mass protests and violent crackdowns by police.

The MFA also highlighted concerns about Georgia appeasing Moscow at the expense of its people's European aspirations.

“It is no coincidence that the Georgian leadership has already received public praise from the Kremlin for actions contrary to the European aspirations of its people,” the statement said.