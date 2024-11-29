Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Foreign Ministry condemns Georgian response to demonstrations as second night of protests in Tbilisi continues

by Sonya Bandouil November 30, 2024 12:39 AM 2 min read
Police reportedly used tear gas to break up the rallies in the late hours of November 29. (RFE/RL)
The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) condemned the Georgian authorities’ aggressive response against protestors in Tbilisi, according to a statement released on Nov. 29.

"Ukraine strongly condemns the use of force against a peaceful protest in Tbilisi. We urge the Georgian authorities to respect the right of Georgian citizens to peaceful protest and refrain from violence and provocations," the MFA wrote.

The MFA’s statement also expressed disappointment with Georgia's decision to suspend European Union accession talks until 2028.

For the second night in a row, Georgian authorities have aggressively dispersed peaceful protests in Tbilisi using tear gas, water cannons, and pepper spray, drawing strong international condemnation.

The protests followed Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's statement that Georgia's integration into the European Union could be postponed until 2028, prompting outrage among some in society, who are demanding changes in the country's political course.

The ruling Georgian Dream party led by Kobakhidze has faced accusations of democratic backsliding and steering the South Caucasus country closer to the Kremlin. Earlier this year, the controversial "foreign agents" law sparked mass protests and violent crackdowns by police.

The MFA also highlighted concerns about Georgia appeasing Moscow at the expense of its people's European aspirations.

“It is no coincidence that the Georgian leadership has already received public praise from the Kremlin for actions contrary to the European aspirations of its people,” the statement said.

President of Russian-occupied Abkhazia resigns amid protests
Aslan Bzhania’s resignation will take effect once protesters withdraw and disperse from government property, according to an announcement from the Russian proxy leader’s press service.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil
3:28 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 502 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 397 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 64 were brought back from Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 24 from Luhansk Oblast. Another 17 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
