President of Russian-occupied Abkhazia resigns amid protests

Aslan Bzhania, president of Georgia's Russian-occupied Abkhazia region, submitted a letter of resignation on Nov. 19 in an effort to make a deal with anti-government protesters.

A controversial investment agreement with Russia sparked mass demonstrations in the regional capital city of Sukhum on Nov. 15, with demonstrators storming government buildings. The proposed law seeks to permit Russians to purchase property in Abkhazia.

Abkhazia is internationally recognized as part of Georgia, but is under illegal Russian control.

According to a resignation letter and announcement published by the Abkhaz president's press service, Bzhania's resignation will take effect once protesters withdraw and disperse from government property.

If demonstrators do not comply, Bzhania said he would withdraw his resignation.

The region's current vice president, Badra Gunba, is now acting president of Abkhazia, according to the announcement.

Protesters in recent days began rallying outside the proxy parliament, denouncing the proposed law as one-sided and advantageous only to Russia. As demonstrations intensified, protesters reportedly threw eggs and bottles at police officers and used a car to breach part of the fence.

The AMRA-Life Telegram channel also reported that Abkhaz opposition leader Levan Mykaa announced protesters would occupy the building until the president resigned.