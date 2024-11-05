Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, North Korea, Russia, G7
Edit post

North Korean military involvement in Russia's war to be met with 'coordinated response,' G7 foreign ministers say

by Kateryna Hodunova November 5, 2024 6:27 PM 2 min read
Flags representing the participants of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Savelletri, Italy, on June 13, 2024. (Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) and three key allies have expressed "grave concerns" over North Korea's military deployment in Russia and are working on a "coordinated response," according to the joint statement published on Nov. 5.

Besides the G7 members, including the U.S., Japan, Italy, the U.K., Germany, France, Canada, and the High Representative of the European Union, the statement was also signed by South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

"Several thousands of DPRK troops have been deployed to Russia. The DPRK's direct support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, besides showing Russia's desperate efforts to compensate its losses, would mark a dangerous expansion of the conflict, with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific peace and security," the statement read.

"It would be a further breach of international law, including the most fundamental principles of the U.N. Charter."

The ministers condemned in "the strongest possible terms" the deepening of the military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, including Russia's "unlawful procurement" of North Korean ballistic missiles.

The ministers also expressed concern over potential transfers of nuclear or ballistic missile-related technology from Russia to the DPRK.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to support Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. We are working with our international partners for a coordinated response to this new development," the statement read.

North Korea has deployed 11,000 troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 4.

On the following day, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that the first clashes between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and North Korean soldiers had already taken place in Kursk Oblast.

According to Zelensky, Russia has confirmed to the West the involvement of Pyongyang's forces in the war.

Editorial: When casting your vote in the US, think about Ukraine
As Americans cast their ballots in the Nov. 5 presidential election, we, the staff of the Kyiv Independent, ask voters in the “beacon of democracy” to consider once again why the iconic Statue of Liberty stands on an island in New York Harbor. It was gifted to the U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.