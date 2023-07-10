6-year-old child undergoes heart transplant first time in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

For the first time in Ukraine, a six-year-old child underwent a heart transplant, the Heart Institute under the Ministry of Health informed on July 10.

"A six-year-old girl received a new heart. The surgery went well. The little girl is feeling good," the Heart Institute wrote on social media.

The transplant was performed by a cardiac surgeon, director of the Heart Institute Borys Todurov. He also conducted the first heart transplant ever in Ukraine in 2001.

The donor was a four-year-old boy from Rivne who was diagnosed with brain death, National Specialized Children's Hospital "Okhmatdyt" wrote. The mother of the deceased boy was allowed to listen to the girl's heartbeat after the operations, the Heart Institute informed.

Doctors at "Okhmatdyt" also transplanted kidneys to a 12-year-old boy from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, and liver to a 15-year-old boy from Kirovohrad Oblast.