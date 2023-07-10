Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

6-year-old child undergoes heart transplant first time in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek July 10, 2023 6:48 PM 1 min read
The mother of the deceased 4-year-old boy, who donated the heart, listens to the heartbeat of the recipient girl after the successful transplant, July 10, 2023. (Source: The Heart Institute/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

For the first time in Ukraine, a six-year-old child underwent a heart transplant, the Heart Institute under the Ministry of Health informed on July 10.

"A six-year-old girl received a new heart. The surgery went well. The little girl is feeling good," the Heart Institute wrote on social media.

The transplant was performed by a cardiac surgeon, director of the Heart Institute Borys Todurov. He also conducted the first heart transplant ever in Ukraine in 2001.

The donor was a four-year-old boy from Rivne who was diagnosed with brain death, National Specialized Children's Hospital "Okhmatdyt" wrote. The mother of the deceased boy was allowed to listen to the girl's heartbeat after the operations, the Heart Institute informed.

Doctors at "Okhmatdyt" also transplanted kidneys to a 12-year-old boy from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, and liver to a 15-year-old boy from Kirovohrad Oblast.

In occupied Chornobaivka, doctor shortage forced driver to become wounded people’s last hope
CHORNOBAIVKA, Kherson Oblast – Hours before the Ukrainian forces arrived to liberate this village outside Kherson on Nov. 11, a breathless local man sprinted into its one small hospital. The morning’s shelling had hit his neighbor — the local saw him screaming, covered in blood. With no mobile serv…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.