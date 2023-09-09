Fire reported at Russian military unit in occupied Simferopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Local Telegram channels reported that a large fire had occurred at a Russian military unit in Simferopol in Russian-occupied Crimea on Sept. 9.

According to the "Chp Simferopol" Telegram channel, explosions were heard prior to the fire.

Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the head of the Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Crimea, claimed on Telegram that it was a “regular household fire.” He also claimed that the fire had already been "localized."

There have been increased attacks inside Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and on the territory of Russia in recent months.

In an Aug. 23 interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukrainian forces are able to strike any target within occupied Crimea.

"We can reach the enemy absolutely anywhere," Budanov said.