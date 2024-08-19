Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Finnish ex-politician killed fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 19, 2024 1:24 PM 1 min read
Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry in Helsinki, Finland on April 4, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Antti Hamalainen/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finnish volunteer fighter Ville Mykkanen, who decided to join Ukraine's army in the fall of 2023, was killed in action in Luhansk Oblast, the media outlet YLE reported on Aug. 18, citing a Finnish mental health association (Sodan Kokeneet) that supports combat veterans.

Mykkanen is the fifth known Finnish volunteer fighter to have been killed fighting for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. Another Finnish fighter was killed in Donetsk Oblast in mid-July.

A former politician, 26-year-old Mykkanen wanted to "influence significant issues and advance justice in the world" even from a young age, his family said in a statement.

"Russia's war of aggression started focussed Mykkanen's attention on the real fight for peace and freedom. He had a strong will to defend a free nation."

Mykkanen "made the greatest sacrifice anyone could ever make, losing his life for freedom," his family said.

Jussi Tanner, head of consular affairs at Finland's Foreign Ministry, told YLE in February that the country estimates that around 20-30 Finnish nationals are currently fighting alongside Ukraine's army.

Another Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine
Vaso Kardava was reportedly killed by a Russian artillery strike near Soledar-Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. He had been fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Georgian media outlet Mtavari reported.
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:16 AM

India's Foreign Ministry confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Details of the trip will be shared later in the day, the Foreign Ministry said, but it will likely occur sometime in August. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.
