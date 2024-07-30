Skip to content
Finnish volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat July 31, 2024 1:47 AM 1 min read
Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry in Helsinki, Finland on April 4, 2023. (Antti Hämäläinen / Lehtikuva / AFP via Getty Images)
A Finnish volunteer fighter was killed in Donetsk Oblast in mid-July, marking the fourth Finnish national killed fighting for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Association of Finnish War Veterans confirmed on July 30.

The volunteer fighter, whose name was not made public as to respect the wishes of the deceased's family, was confirmed to have been killed by Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the association told YLE.

Ukrainian officials notified the family about the fighter's death earlier in the month, according to the association.

No additional information as to the cause of death or specific location was released.

Jussi Tanner, head of consular affairs at Finland's Foreign Affairs Ministry told YLE in February that the country estimates that around 20-30 Finnish nationals are currently fighting along Ukraine's front line.

In February, during the last known incident of a Finnish national's death, a 21-year-old male volunteer fighter from eastern Finland was reportedly killed in a Russian airstrike near Bakhmut.

Earlier in the day on July 30, Georgian national Bondo Gagnidze, a volunteer fighter in Ukraine, was also killed in action, Georgia's Foreign Ministry confirmed to the Civil.ge media outlet.

Another Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine
Bondo Gagnidze was reportedly killed fighting in Luhansk Oblast. Another Georgian fighter was also wounded, the Civil.ge media outlet said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.