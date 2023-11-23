Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Finland wants higher 2024 budget to boost Ukraine aid capacities

by Martin Fornusek November 23, 2023 11:22 PM 1 min read
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo speaks during a joint press conference on August 23, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Finnish government submitted a proposal for changes in the 2024 draft budget that includes, among other items, a higher spending limit for Ukraine aid, the country's finance ministry said on Nov. 23.

The upper threshold for defense spending for the period 2024-2028 would be raised by almost 96 million euros ($105 million) to cover costs for the previously announced 19th aid package for Kyiv.

Expenses for 2024 would be increased by 20.7 million euros ($22.6 million). Previously, the Finnish Defense Ministry's draft budget for the following year allocated 242 million euros ($264 million) for the replacement of military equipment sent to Ukraine.

The government also proposed to provide a further 25 million euros ($27 million) in investment and lending expenses in Ukraine to facilitate the participation of Finnish companies in reconstruction efforts.

Helsinki announced its 20th military aid package for Ukraine worth 100 million euros ($109 million) on Nov. 17, adding to the total of $1.6 billion in defense assistance pledged since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Finland to close all but one border crossing with Russia
The measure, which is to take effect on Nov. 24, follows Helsinki’s accusations that Russia is orchestrating the influx of migrants as retribution for Finland’s entry into NATO.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:26 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks targeted the villages of Bilopillia, Esman, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, and Druzhba. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:44 PM

Drone attack reported in multiple Russian oblasts.

Ukrainian attack drones hit their target on Russian territory, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 22, citing a source in intelligence. Earlier on Dec. 22, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed air defense systems in Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk oblasts had stopped an attempted Ukrainian drone attack.
4:33 PM

Netherlands to deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine.

The Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed during a phone call to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 22. "Besides an export permit, a number of other criteria must also still be met before delivery can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure," Rutte said on X.
3:39 PM

Japan to transfer Patriot missiles to US.

Japan changed its laws regarding arms exports, allowing for the transfer of weapons, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 22. The ministry added that it will send the U.S. Patriot missiles, paving the way for the U.S. to replenish its stocks while potentially sending Ukraine some of its own current supply.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.