Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Finland pledges $100 million in defense aid for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek October 11, 2023 6:17 PM 1 min read
Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen looks on during a NATO-Ukraine Council in Defence Ministers Session, at the NATO's headquarters in Brussels, on Oct. 11, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland has presented Ukraine with its 19th military aid package worth 95 million euros ($101 million), the country's Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 11.

As was the case with previous packages provided by Finland, details on the content and the mode of delivery are not disclosed for security reasons.

"The outcome of the war in Ukraine will determine the security order of Europe and Finland far into the future," Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.

"This is why we will continue our determined support for Ukraine together with our allies. The total value of the defense materiel delivered by Finland to Ukraine is now 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion)."

Finland said that both Ukraine's needs and the Finish military's capacities were taken into account when compiling the latest package.

NATO foreign ministers are convening in Brussels for the 16th Ramstein-format summit and the NATO-Ukraine Council session to coordinate defense assistance for Ukraine ahead of the coming winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary-General named artillery and air defenses as the country's key military needs.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Most popular

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

