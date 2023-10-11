Finland pledges $100 million in defense aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland has presented Ukraine with its 19th military aid package worth 95 million euros ($101 million), the country's Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 11.

As was the case with previous packages provided by Finland, details on the content and the mode of delivery are not disclosed for security reasons.

"The outcome of the war in Ukraine will determine the security order of Europe and Finland far into the future," Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.

"This is why we will continue our determined support for Ukraine together with our allies. The total value of the defense materiel delivered by Finland to Ukraine is now 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion)."

Finland said that both Ukraine's needs and the Finish military's capacities were taken into account when compiling the latest package.

NATO foreign ministers are convening in Brussels for the 16th Ramstein-format summit and the NATO-Ukraine Council session to coordinate defense assistance for Ukraine ahead of the coming winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary-General named artillery and air defenses as the country's key military needs.