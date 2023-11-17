Zelensky thanks Finland for new military aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto and the Finnish government for a new military aid package for Ukraine announced on Nov. 17.

Finland will send Ukraine 100 million euros worth of military aid in its 20th package to the country since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Finnish Defense Ministry said in a statement on its website.

Finland has already sent 1.5 billion euros worth of military aid to Ukraine, Zelensky said on X.

"This support strengthens not just Ukraine but also the security of Finland and the rest of our Europe," he wrote.

As was the case with previous packages provided by Finland, details on the content and the mode of delivery are not disclosed for security reasons.

The previous package, worth 95 million euros ($101 million), was announced on Oct. 11.