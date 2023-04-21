Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Finland approves 15th military aid package to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2023 1:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland announced on April 21 its 15th military aid package to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported, citing the Finnish Defense Ministry.

The package is set to include defense training equipment for the 30,000 Ukrainian troops taking part in the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM).

"Ukraine needs various types of support. We're participating in the EU's training mission by training Ukrainian soldiers, along with necessary material assistance," Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said in regard to the package, Yle reported.

Following this latest batch of aid, already approved by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, the country's military support to Ukraine will reach 990 million euros since February 2022, according to Yle.

The Finnish government did not comment on the specific contents of the package or give an exact date of arrival for what the Finnish Defense Ministry said were security reasons.

Yle reported on April 12 that Finland’s Defense Ministry had ruled out sending F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine, saying that the discussion of their transfer was “currently irrelevant.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
