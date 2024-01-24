Slovak PM Fico meets Ukrainian PM Shmyhal in Uzhhorod for bilateral talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Uzhhorod for a meeting to discuss bilateral relations between Ukraine and Slovakia, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Jan. 24.

Elected in September on a populist, Ukraine-skeptic platform, Fico halted arms supplies from Slovakia's military stocks and repeatedly criticized both defense assistance for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

"Despite the disagreement, we intend to form a policy of "new pragmatism" with the Government of Slovakia, which will benefit both states," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal said he was "sure that today's meeting will open a new page in our relations," shortly before the two signed a joint statement on strengthening bilateral relations.

According to Shmyhal, Fico agreed that his government would not block Ukrainian attempts to buy weapons or equipment from Slovak businesses.

Ficos also agreed Slovakia will support the EU's Ukraine Facility, a long-term funding program designed to support Ukraine by allocating up to 50 billion euros ($55 billion) to Kyiv from 2024 to 2027.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the only European leader to veto the Ukraine Facility at an EU summit in December.

Fico is close to his Hungarian counterpart and Orban's Fidesz party. Orban said on Jan. 16 that Slovakia - Hungary relations were at a "high point" and that both countries are "unhappy about Brussels' initiatives for a super state."

"Prime Minister Fico assured me of his full support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations," Shmyhal said. Fico has previously said that he does not oppose Ukraine's membership in the EU if Kyiv meets all criteria for accession.

According to the Slovak government, Fico is set to travel to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the afternoon of Jan. 24.