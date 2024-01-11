Skip to content
FT: EU prepares concessions to Hungary over Ukraine funds

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2024 1:57 AM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the European Council summit in Brussels on Dec. 14, 2023. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission is ready to grant Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban certain concessions in order to advance a four-year funding agreement for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros ($55 billion), the Financial Times (FT) reported on Jan. 11, citing senior officials.  

The EU will convene at a special summit on Feb. 1 to revisit the support package, which Hungary alone opposed in December. With U.S. aid to Ukraine also stalled, securing a funding agreement has taken on new urgency.

The Commission is open to giving Orban an opportunity to stop the funding agreement in 2025 in exchange for his approval now, three officials close to the matter told FT.

Politico reported on Jan. 9 that Hungary might be willing to withdraw its veto if the funding were subject to annual renewal. Such a deal would allow Budapest to extract new concessions from the EU each year.

The EU has already released over 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in frozen funds to Hungary as Orban continues to block sanction against Russia and vocally oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The officials told FT that potential concessions would entail annual audits of the support package and the inclusion of an "emergency brake" clause, allowing any member state to raise concerns about Ukraine funding at future summits.

The clause would not allow Hungary an additional opportunity to veto the funds, the officials said.

While it is "still uncertain" whether the concessions will persude Orban to support the deal, the Hungarians "are in a negotiating mood," the officials said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod on Jan. 29 to prepare for a potential high-level meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Viktor Orban, ATV reported on Jan. 11.

Officials close to the negotiations told Bloomberg on Jan. 10 that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was also urging Orban to improve his relationship with Zelensky in back-channel talks.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:56 PM

US sanctions director of Russian military transport company.

The U.S. has sanctioned Vladimir Mikheychik, who heads the Russian state-owned airline 224th Flight Unit, the Treasury Department announced on Jan. 11. The company belongs to the Russian Defense Ministry, and its services are frequently used by the Russian Presidential Administration.
9:03 PM
Video

American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
