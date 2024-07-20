Fico criticizes Kyiv's sanctions against Russian oil in call with Shmyhal

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized Ukraine's sanctions against the Russian company Lukoil in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on July 20, the Slovak news agency Tasr reported.

In June, Kyiv imposed sanctions blocking the transit of pipeline oil from Lukoil to Central Europe to cut off the Kremlin's source of income used to support its military.

"Slovakia doesn't intend to be a hostage to Ukrainian-Russian relations," Fico reportedly told Shmyhal.

Fico claimed that Ukraine's decision to block Lukoil transit would have negative ramifications for the Slovak oil refinery Slovnaft, which is part of the MOL Group, a Hungarian oil and gas conglomerate.

Ukraine's restrictions have led to fuel shortages in Budapest, which depends on Russia for 70 percent of its oil supply, Politico reported on July 20.

Slovnaft "will receive 40 percent less oil than it needs for processing" due to Kyiv's sanctions, Fico said.

"It will have an impact not only on the Slovak market, but it may also lead to the halt of deliveries of Slovnaft-produced oil to Ukraine," Fico said.

Slovnaft products constitute one-tenth of Ukrainian oil consumption, Fico said.

Shmyhal's office has not yet commented on the conversation.

Fico, a pro-Russian populist, halted military aid to Ukraine after taking office in September 2023. The move was a stark reversal of Slovak foreign policy.

In May, Fico was shot and seriously injured in an assassination attempt. He made his first public appearance since the shooting on July 5, addressing supporters in a speech that praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.