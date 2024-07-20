Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Slovakia, Robert Fico, Denys Shmyhal, Lukoil
Edit post

Fico criticizes Kyiv's sanctions against Russian oil in call with Shmyhal

by Abbey Fenbert July 21, 2024 12:43 AM 2 min read
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks to members of the media at the Agro Voderady Agricultural Cooperative on July 8, 2024 in Slovenska Nova Ves, Slovakia. (Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized Ukraine's sanctions against the Russian company Lukoil in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on July 20, the Slovak news agency Tasr reported.

In June, Kyiv imposed sanctions blocking the transit of pipeline oil from Lukoil to Central Europe to cut off the Kremlin's source of income used to support its military.

"Slovakia doesn't intend to be a hostage to Ukrainian-Russian relations," Fico reportedly told Shmyhal.

Fico claimed that Ukraine's decision to block Lukoil transit would have negative ramifications for the Slovak oil refinery Slovnaft, which is part of the MOL Group, a Hungarian oil and gas conglomerate.

Ukraine's restrictions have led to fuel shortages in Budapest, which depends on Russia for 70 percent of its oil supply, Politico reported on July 20.

Slovnaft "will receive 40 percent less oil than it needs for processing" due to Kyiv's sanctions, Fico said.

"It will have an impact not only on the Slovak market, but it may also lead to the halt of deliveries of Slovnaft-produced oil to Ukraine," Fico said.

Slovnaft products constitute one-tenth of Ukrainian oil consumption, Fico said.

Shmyhal's office has not yet commented on the conversation.

Fico, a pro-Russian populist, halted military aid to Ukraine after taking office in September 2023. The move was a stark reversal of Slovak foreign policy.

In May, Fico was shot and seriously injured in an assassination attempt. He made his first public appearance since the shooting on July 5, addressing supporters in a speech that praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.  

Opinion: Europe has a Russian fossil fuel addiction
Over two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and Europe is still addicted to Russian fossil fuels. In spite of 13 sanctions packages against Russia and endless words of solidarity for Ukraine, recent data has revealed that many European Union countries continue to import massive amou…
The Kyiv IndependentSvitlana Romanko
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:17 PM

Ukraine increases defense spending by almost $12 billion in 2024.

"Financing the needs of Ukrainian forces is now a top priority. Additional funds for weapons, fortifications, and salaries for servicemen are a critical component of countering the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr said.
1:38 AM

Zelensky, Trump hold call, discuss future of US support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential nominee, held a phone call on July 19, five years after a fateful 2019 phone call between the two led to Trump’s first impeachment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.