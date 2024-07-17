Skip to content
Ukraine's sanctions on Russia's Lukoil halting oil deliveries to Hungary, Budapest says

by Elsa Court July 17, 2024 4:32 PM 1 min read
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends the 10th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States on Nov. 3, 2023. (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Ukraine's hardened sanctions against Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil producer, has stopped the company's deliveries to Hungary, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed on July 16.

Ukraine strengthened sanctions against Lukoil in June 2024, effectively removing the possibility that Ukraine can be a transit country for its oil.

Szijjarto made the comments after meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a U.N. meeting in New York.

"There's now a legal situation in Ukraine based on which Lukoil is not currently delivering to Hungary," Szijjarto claimed, according to Bloomberg.

"We are now working on a legal solution that will enable us to resume supplies because Russian oil is important from the perspective of our energy security," Russian state news agency TASS quoted Szijjarto as saying.

Szijjarto has previously said that 80% of its crude oil supplies in 2022 came from Russia.

Hungary has maintained close ties with Russia since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and Szijjarto has made regular trips to Russia, unlike other European foreign ministers.

Orban pitches ‘peace proposal’ to EU after Kyiv, Moscow trips
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban presented Budapest’s proposal on how achieve peace in Ukraine in a letter sent to European leaders, a Hungarian government official said in an interview published on July 15.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Elsa Court
5:06 PM  (Updated: )

Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports.

The move comes amid increasing concern that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election will see a dramatic cut in Washington's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.
3:09 PM

95 Ukrainian POWs released from Russian captivity.

Another 95 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back home, including service members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 17.
6:35 AM

Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. "The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
