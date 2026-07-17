Fedorov ally declines new defense ministry position, named presidential advisor on defense technologies

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an advisor to former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, declined a new position in the Defense Ministry but accepted a role as a presidential advisor on defense technologies, he said July 17.

"President (Volodymyr Zelensky) offered me a position in the new composition of the Defense Ministry, but I declined. I am a member of Fedorov's team. I came to the Defense Ministry at his invitation as his personal advisor, and for moral reasons, I cannot stay in the Defense Ministry without Mykhailo," Beskrestnov said.

Zelensky and Beskrestnov held a phone call, where the two discussed technological challenges in Russia's war against Ukraine, and agreed that difficulties are becoming more numerous and complex.

"I cannot stand idly by with my knowledge, as only the enemy benefits from that. The President is giving me the opportunity and authority to strengthen our defense capabilities at the highest level as an Advisor to the President on the development of defense technologies," Beskrestnov said.

The former aide said that despite his new position, he will continue to assist Fedorov when possible.

"For me, this is not about politics; it is an opportunity to influence technological processes in the defense sector, and now not only within the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Fedorov was dismissed following a cabinet reshuffle, sparking protests in cities across Ukraine for the second day in a row.

The former minister led several high-profile defense initiatives during his tenure as minister. These included disrupting Russian forces' access to Starlink systems, coordinating long-range strikes on Russian logistics in occupied Crimea, and launching military reform, according to Federov.