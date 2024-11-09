EU top diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 9 for his fifth trip to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In a social media post on X, Borrell vowed that the EU's support for Ukraine has always been his "personal priority" and should remain on top of the bloc's agenda.

Borrell's latest visit to Kyiv as the EU's high representative for foreign and security policy comes a few days after Republican candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump secured victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Although Trump has remained vague about his foreign policy plans, his sweeping victory added further uncertainty for Ukraine regarding the future of Western military aid in its defense against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Amid uncertainty about the level of U.S. support for Ukraine under Trump's leadership, attention has shifted to Europe and its potential to take the lead in navigating the largest European war since World War II.

Borrell arrived in Kyiv after visiting South Korea earlier in November, where he encouraged Seoul to step up its support for Ukraine amid rising concerns over North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.

Borrell has been a strong supporter of Ukraine. In August, he urged Western allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western long-range weapons to strike Russian military targets.