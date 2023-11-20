Skip to content
Far-right politician, Ukraine supporter Javier Milei elected president of Argentina

by Nate Ostiller November 20, 2023 2:27 PM 2 min read
Argentinian President-Elect Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Oct. 18, 2023. (Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The far-right libertarian MP Javier Milei won Argentina's presidential election on Nov. 19 after a campaign in which he said he would seek to reduce ties to Russia and China, among other policy views that represented a break from the outgoing President Alberto Fernandez.

Although Fernandez condemned Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he also said he would not send weapons to Ukraine and declined to join sanctions against Russia.

Milei gained international attention for his incendiary comments and radical views, such as legalizing the sale of human organs and completely removing all gun laws. He has been compared to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

At the same time, Milei has expressed support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He wore a Ukrainian flag pin in parliament in March 2022 and said, "Those of us who defend the ideas of freedom cannot tolerate or accept an invasion like Russia has done to Ukraine."

Milei also criticized the government of Argentina, characterizing its position towards the war as "weak" and saying that it is "complicit with the worst dictatorships in the land."

The U.S. State Department said on Nov. 7 that Russia is financing an extensive disinformation campaign to promote its interests in Latin America, including in Argentina.

Regarding Milei's election, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "We noted a number of statements that Mr. Milei made during the election campaign, but we will focus on and judge him mainly by the statements that he makes after the inauguration."

"We support the development of bilateral relations with Argentina," he added.

Venezuelan opposition leader: Ukraine will never convince Latin, African autocrats
Russia is infamous for its malign influence in Latin America – from pouring billions of dollars to help local dictators stay in power and spreading its propaganda to committing crimes against civilians through the hands of private military companies. It is also widely assumed that Russian propagand…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Nate Ostiller
Zelensky: European Commission to analyze Ukrainian legislation.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws. The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.
Putin: Russia has no reason or interest to fight with NATO directly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 17 denied that he has designs to attack any NATO country, reacting to the speech of U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month. Putin has made multiple threats in the past to neighboring states. Russia is currently occupying parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
