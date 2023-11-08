Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US: Moscow funds disinformation campaigns across Latin America

by Abbey Fenbert November 8, 2023 7:00 AM 2 min read
A woman holds a sign reading "No to genocide in Ukraine!" during a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Luis Robayo / AFP via Getty Images)
Russia is financing an extensive disinformation campaign to promote its interests in Latin America, the U.S. State Department said in a statement released Nov. 7.

The State Department said the Kremlin worked with media companies "to undermine support for Ukraine" in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Peru, and other Latin American countries.

The U.S. identified three Russian companies that coordinated Moscow's disinformation efforts: the Social Design Agency (SDA), the Institute for Internet Development, and Structura.

According to the State Department, these firms have "a history of proliferating disinformation and propaganda to further Russia’s foreign influence objectives."

The openness of Latin America's media landscape further helped Russia promote pro-Kremlin narratives as if they were organic to local discourse.

The three companies at the helm of the disinformation campaign would put together editorial teams in Latin America and have staff in Russia send the local teams content for editing and publication.

"In effect, this information laundering process would see pro-Kremlin content created in Russia get 'localized' by the curated Latin American staff," the report said.

The Kremlin is increasingly adept at hiding its influence behind a vast network of media proxies and influencers, the State Department said. Collaboration with Spanish and Portuguese-language outlets and the use of aliases helped obfuscate Russia's role in controlling and disseminating certain narratives.

Some stories Moscow pushed were meant to fuel anti-U.S. and anti-NATO sentiment, while others justified the war against Ukraine.

Russia aimed to convince Latin American audiences that "the war against Ukraine is just and that they can unite with Russia to defeat neocolonialism," the report said.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
