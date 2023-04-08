Explosives injure two people in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two civilians were injured by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast on April 8, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

In the city of Izium, liberated in September last year from Russian forces, a 53-year-old woman stepped on an anti-personnel mine in a graveyard and was hospitalized.

Meanwhile, a man in the village of Slobozhanske was seriously injured while trying to take apart an unidentified object.

Although de-mining teams have worked for months in these areas, the danger of mines and other unexploded ordnance remains high for civilians.