Explosions, attacks reported in Russian-occupied cities of Tokmak and Melitopol

Explosions and artillery attacks were reported in the Russian-occupied cities of Tokmak and Melitopol, located in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on June 11-12, according to Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator with the illegal occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Rogov claimed in a post on Telegram that according to preliminary information, the city of Tokmak was attacked late on June 11 with "unguided Western long-range rockets" from Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

In a later post on Telegram, Rogov alleged that a "loud explosion" had occurred in the city of Melitopol and that according to preliminary information, the city's air defenses had been operating.

Rogov did not provide any additional information on what the attacks may have been targeting or any casualties and damages.

Attacks within Russia and in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine have become more frequent in recent months in what has likely been preparation for Ukraine's much-anticipated counteroffensive, reportedly now underway in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

Kyiv's advance south of Zaporizhzhia, including through the city of Tokmak, might prove especially effective since it could sever the land corridor between mainland Russia and occupied Crimea, thus cutting off Russian supply lines.